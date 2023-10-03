Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price at $20.00

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a PE ratio of -229.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $103,688.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,673.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $394,626. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 175,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 383,801 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the period.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.