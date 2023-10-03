Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $151.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

