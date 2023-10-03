Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $20.78

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

