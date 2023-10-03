Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $10.46

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

