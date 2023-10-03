Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) PT at $44.56

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWC opened at $35.77 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

