Brokerages Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) PT at $81.00

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $54.11 on Friday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $464.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -60.15%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

