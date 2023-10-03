Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.