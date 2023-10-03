Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $245.86

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.