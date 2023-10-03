Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $123.55

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,499,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $279,222,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $109,120,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

