Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

