Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $30.00

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SHLS
Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.08.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.