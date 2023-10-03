Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $5.21

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after buying an additional 558,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

