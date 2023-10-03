Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $5.21

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
