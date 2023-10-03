Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $181.75

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $141.41 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

