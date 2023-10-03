Brokers Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

