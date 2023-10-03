Brokers Set Expectations for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.