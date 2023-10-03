Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) vs. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Critical Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Seer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bruker and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 0 2 0 2.33 Seer 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Bruker currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Seer has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 271.62%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Bruker.

This table compares Bruker and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.76% 33.24% 10.32% Seer -564.96% -21.39% -19.54%

Risk & Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.53 billion 3.61 $296.60 million $2.16 28.78 Seer $15.49 million 9.16 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -1.49

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bruker beats Seer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

