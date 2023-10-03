Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
BC stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
