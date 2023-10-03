Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

