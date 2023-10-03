BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

