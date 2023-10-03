Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Financial Contrast

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.61 $5.97 billion $3.10 17.23

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Budweiser Brewing Company APAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 1 6 0 2.44

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $73.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.59% 14.69% 5.92%

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Budweiser Brewing Company APAC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin. It also offers ready-to-drink products, energy drinks, and spirits. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited is a subsidiary of AB InBev Brewing Company (APAC) Limited.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

