Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($36.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNZL. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.68) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($30.82) to GBX 2,600 ($31.43) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,905 ($35.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,003.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,603 ($31.46) and a one year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,818.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,413.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

