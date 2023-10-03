Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,750.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($30.82) to GBX 2,600 ($31.43) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Trading Down 1.8 %

About Bunzl

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

(Get Free Report

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.