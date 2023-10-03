Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,770,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 23,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 45,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $99,936.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,040,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,839 shares of company stock valued at $329,821. Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

