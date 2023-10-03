Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.10 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

