Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

