Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCA stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

