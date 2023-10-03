CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 153,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

