Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Financial Analysis

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $465.23 million 0.72 $26.56 million $0.55 7.98

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 10.27% 13.75% 4.32%

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

