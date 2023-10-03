Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 270,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 273,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSV opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

