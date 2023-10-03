Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $447.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

