Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. Analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

