Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $227.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $227,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.33 and a 200-day moving average of $431.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

