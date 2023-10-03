Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Critical Comparison

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -21.90% 19.94% 2.04% Sotherly Hotels 7.89% 27.16% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $29.64 million 3.20 $21.74 million ($0.59) -5.97 Sotherly Hotels $166.08 million 0.20 $32.54 million $0.30 5.53

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

