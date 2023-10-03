Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $148.30 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

