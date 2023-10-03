Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

