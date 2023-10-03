Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

