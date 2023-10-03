Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,153.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,867.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,903.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,938.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

