Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

CB stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $181.23 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

