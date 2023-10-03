Clarity Financial LLC Invests $707,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

