Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.87 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

