Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

