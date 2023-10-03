Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $10,863,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $722,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $591,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

