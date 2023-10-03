CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head to Head Review

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 195.53%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Cadre.

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -62.44% -20.10% -17.30% Cadre 6.31% 18.59% 8.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $300,000.00 211.08 -$16.92 million ($0.63) -9.06 Cadre $457.84 million 2.16 $5.82 million $0.78 33.83

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats CollPlant Biotechnologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; Tel Aviv University; Sheba Medical Center; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

