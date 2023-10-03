Comparing Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) & Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alkermes and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes 7.04% 2.33% 1.27% Aadi Bioscience -285.87% -40.72% -35.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alkermes and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 0 3 3 0 2.50 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Alkermes currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 806.98%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Alkermes.

This table compares Alkermes and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.11 billion 4.21 -$158.27 million $0.57 49.25 Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 6.93 -$60.51 million ($2.44) -1.76

Aadi Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Alkermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alkermes beats Aadi Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; ARISTADA INITIO for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence, and LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. The company also offers proprietary technology platforms to third parties to enable them to develop, commercialize, and manufacture products. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.