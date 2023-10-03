Comparing NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) & The Competition

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million $30,000.00 301.77 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $269.08 million 19.15

Analyst Ratings

NSTS Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 357 1566 1160 48 2.29

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 118.83%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.31, suggesting that their average share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 14.51% 7.40% 0.77%

Summary

NSTS Bancorp peers beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

