Comparing Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expro Group and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Schlumberger 0 1 16 0 2.94

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -0.12% 1.02% 0.68% Schlumberger 12.63% 21.27% 8.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Expro Group and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Expro Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Schlumberger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.88 -$20.15 million ($0.02) -1,108.50 Schlumberger $28.09 billion 2.93 $3.44 billion $2.74 21.14

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Expro Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

