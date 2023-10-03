Comparing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.53 $20.00 million ($0.20) -82.50 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.81 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -17.05

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.61% 4.87% 1.50% Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50%

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 8 2 0 1.92 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

