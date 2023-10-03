Comparing The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value Fund and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% The Descartes Systems Group 21.60% 10.22% 8.49%

Volatility & Risk

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group $526.62 million 11.75 $102.24 million $1.31 55.53

This table compares Smead Value Fund and The Descartes Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smead Value Fund and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A The Descartes Systems Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Smead Value Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

