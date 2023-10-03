Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.