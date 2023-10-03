Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Performance
CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
