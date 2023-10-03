Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $295.00 to $294.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.01 and its 200 day moving average is $245.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

