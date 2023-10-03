Contrasting Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) & MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptorum Group and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -23.18% -22.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $1.30 million 5.88 -$9.80 million N/A N/A MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($1.04) -55.37

This table compares Aptorum Group and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aptorum Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aptorum Group and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Aptorum Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,638.32%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Aptorum Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptorum Group is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats MoonLake Immunotherapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

