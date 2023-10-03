Contrasting Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) and Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.4% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for West Japan Railway and Edify Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Edify Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $10.33 billion 0.75 $655.11 million $1.90 21.41 Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Edify Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 4.30% 6.03% 1.87% Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82%

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Edify Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

About Edify Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.